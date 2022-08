Writer Salman Rushdie fatally attacked during an event in New York

Writer Salman Rushdie has been fatally attacked during an event in New York. During the program, Salman Rushdie is attacked with a knife on the stage. The attacker also punched Salman Rushdie.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

Writer Salman Rushdie has been fatally attacked during an event in New York. During the program, Salman Rushdie is attacked with a knife on the stage. The attacker also punched Salman Rushdie.