Writer Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

Salman Rushdie has been attacked in New York. Salman Rushdie was on his way to deliver a lecture in New York and in the meantime an attacker stabbed him several times with a knife. New York Police has also taken the attacker into custody. In the latest, information is that Salman Rushdie has been taken to the hospital via helicopter.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:26 AM IST

