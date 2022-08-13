Writer Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York
Salman Rushdie has been attacked in New York. Salman Rushdie was on his way to deliver a lecture in New York and in the meantime an attacker stabbed him several times with a knife. New York Police has also taken the attacker into custody. In the latest, information is that Salman Rushdie has been taken to the hospital via helicopter.
