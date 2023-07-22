trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638725
Yamuna again above the danger mark in Delhi.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Yamuna is once again threatening Delhi. Yamuna is again above the danger mark in Delhi. Today the water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 205.34 metres.
