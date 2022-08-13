Yamuna river flowing above danger mark in Delhi

People living in low-lying areas are trying to avoid floods as the water level of Yamuna river approaches the danger mark in Delhi, while the water level of Yamuna river on the old railway bridge is still standing at 205.97 meters. Although the administration is taking all necessary steps to deal with this problem.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

