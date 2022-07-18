Yashwant Sinha's big statement in the midst of presidential elections

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

Amidst the ongoing voting for the presidential election, opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha has given a big statement and said that this election is important. This election will decide whether there is democracy or not. Along with this, he asked the MPs and MLAs to listen to the voice of their conscience and vote to save democracy.