Yellow alert due to heavy rain in Mumbai

It has been raining heavily in Mumbai for the last few hours. Since the morning of June 30, Mumbai recorded heavy rain throughout the day. This has triggered problem of water logging in many areas.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

