Yogi Adityanath: Instructions to make all the roads of UP pothole free

|Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:56 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to make all the roads of the state pothole-free by November 15.

