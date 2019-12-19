Yogi Adityanath: Will seize property of those involved in violence and compensate people

Reacting to violence which erupted during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Lucknow and Sambhal on Thursday (December 19), Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministre Yogi Adityanath said that he has called a meeting over these incidents. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister added that no one will be allowed to indulge in violence in name of protest. CM Yogi warned the protesters not to indulge in violence and said that the government will seize properties of those found guilty of being involved in violence and compensate damage to public property.