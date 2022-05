Yogi government's minister Ravindra Jaiswal gave a big statement on Gyanvapi case

Today the matter of Gyanvapi Masjid is to be heard in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, a big statement of Yogi government's minister Ravindra Jaiswal has come to the fore. He said that if it is proved in the court that what is found in Gyanvapi is Shivling, then Muslims should hand over the mosque to the Hindus.