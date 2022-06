youth doing dangerous stunt ends up apologizing

In Ghaziabad, two youths were forced to do stunts with a car. These two youths were driving the car in a dangerous manner. When the police caught them, they started apologizing. The police have arrested both.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

In Ghaziabad, two youths were forced to do stunts with a car. These two youths were driving the car in a dangerous manner. When the police caught them, they started apologizing. The police have arrested both.