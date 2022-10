Zee Cricket Conclave: Gautam Gambhir furious about Shahid Afridi

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Zee News organized a cricket conclave before India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match. Gautam Gambhir got furious on questioning about his equation with Shaheed Afridi and said, "There is no need to give so much importance to people".