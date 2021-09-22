हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Zee Entertainment-Sony Pictures Networks India merger announced

Zeel-Sony Merger: The merger between Zee Entertainment-Sony Pictures Networks India has been announced. The board of ZEEL has given in-principle approval to the merger. Sony will invest Rs 11,605.94 crore in the company formed after the merger. Puneet Goenka will continue to be the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the merged company. After the merger, Zee Entertainment will hold 47.07 per cent stake. Sony Pictures will hold 52.93 per cent. The merger company will also be listed in the stock market.

Sep 22, 2021, 08:42 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Narendra Giri Death Case: Will the truth come out after post-mortem?