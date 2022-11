Zee Gujarat Manch: Smriti Irani took a jibe at Congress, 'Why Bharat Jodo, is India broken?'

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani took a jibe at Congress during Zee News' conclave on Gujarat elections. Commenting on Bharat Jodo Yatra, Smriti said why the name of this Yatra is like this. Is India broken?