Zee Manch Gujarat 2022: Leader of Aam Aadmi Party only on paper

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

Talking about the Gujarat Assembly elections, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that 16 out of 16 seats in Surat seem to be going to the BJP. No other party is visible there. History will be made this time. On the election preparations of the Aam Aadmi Party, he said that elections are not won by visiting. He has remained only a paper leader.