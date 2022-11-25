Zee Manch Gujarat 2022: Rahul Gandhi remained in Parliament for 18 years and could not know India- Smriti Irani

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:01 PM IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani answered many important questions in Zee News program Zee Manch Gujarat. Smriti Irani has taunted AAP in the conclave regarding Gujarat elections, Smriti Irani says what will happen to Ram who did not happen to Anna. During this, he took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Smriti Irani said that what has broken India? Rahul Gandhi also said that I want to understand India. He stayed in Parliament for 18 years and could not know India.