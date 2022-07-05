Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case: Action taken on the orders of CM Bhupesh Baghel- Raman Singh

When Chhattisgarh Police reached to arrest Rohit Ranjan, former Chief Minister Raman Singh said that this action has been taken on the orders of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. At the same time, many big leaders of the country are standing in support of Rohit Ranjan.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 07:07 PM IST

When Chhattisgarh Police reached to arrest Rohit Ranjan, former Chief Minister Raman Singh said that this action has been taken on the orders of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. At the same time, many big leaders of the country are standing in support of Rohit Ranjan.