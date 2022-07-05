Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case: Chhattisgarh government misused police: CM Shivraj Singh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked the Congress on the attempt to arrest Rohit Ranjan, saying that it is an attempt to play with democracy. He said that the Chhattisgarh government has tried to please Sonia Gandhi by misusing the police.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 07:05 PM IST

