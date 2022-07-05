Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case: #ISupportRohitRanjan is trending No.1
Along with Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan, all the anchors have stood in support on the forced action of Chhattisgarh Police. #ISupportRohitRanjan is trending no. Many leaders of the country are in support of Rohit Ranjan.
