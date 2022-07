Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case: Zee News receives support from all over the country

Zee News is getting support from all over the country. People support Zee's campaign on Twitter. Zee News asked questions to the public, all of them supported Rohit Ranjan.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 06:57 PM IST

Along with Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan, all the anchors have stood in support against the forced action of Chhattisgarh Police. #ISupportRohitRanjan is trending no. 1. Many leaders of the country are in support of Rohit Ranjan.