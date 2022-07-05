Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case: People of Chhattisgarh stand in support of Rohit Ranjan

Entire Chhattisgarh stands in support of Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan against the forced action of the police. Many political leaders in the country have also taken a dig at the Congress and the Chhattisgarh government for misbehavior with Rohit Ranjan.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

