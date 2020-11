Zee News Exclusive: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that BJP is spreading Hindu-Muslim pollution in the country

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, BJP's aim is to change the name of Hyderabad. This election is Bhagyanagar vs Hyderabad. BJP has not spent even a single rupee for the development of Hyderabad.