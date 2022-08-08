Zee News exclusive conversation with gold medallist PV Sindhu

Badminton star PV Sindhu, who won two medals for India in the Olympics, has given India a gold medal on the last day of the Commonwealth Games 2022. At the same time, this is Sindhu's first gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. Zee News had a special conversation with PV Sindhu.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

