Zee News exclusive conversation with gold medallist PV Sindhu

Badminton star PV Sindhu, who won two medals for India in the Olympics, has given India a gold medal on the last day of the Commonwealth Games 2022. At the same time, this is Sindhu's first gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. Zee News had a special conversation with PV Sindhu.

|Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:38 PM IST
