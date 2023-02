videoDetails

Zee News reaches Turkey amid Devastation, Watch LIVE Ground Report

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Turkey Earthquake: A powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitude occurred in Turkey and Syria on Monday morning. According to the local administration, more than 11,000 buildings have been destroyed so far. At the same time, the death toll is also increasing continuously. The death toll in this incident crossed 8500.