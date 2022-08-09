NewsVideos

Zee News speaks to RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on formation of new government in Bihar

Nitish Kumar has resigned from the post of Chief Minister amid the ongoing political crisis in Bihar. Zee News spoke to RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on this matter. He said that now the time has come that 10 lakh people will get employment in Bihar.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 07:20 PM IST
