Zee News' special offer 'Shri Ram Sammelan' on the auspicious occasion of Diwali

| Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

Zee News has a special show on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Shri Ram Sammelan. The poets who came to this Shri Ram Sammelan will try to connect all the listeners with Shri Ram. Those who are estranged from Rama will try to lead them towards Rama. Watch this special show