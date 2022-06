Zee Sammelan 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi accuses BJP of discrimination

In the Zee conference, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted the BJP and said that BJP has a government at the Center and in 11 states. But not a single BJP MP is a Muslim. Only one minister is Muslim.

Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

