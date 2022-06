Zee Sammelan 2022: 'I am against the Uniform Civil Code,' says Asaduddin Owaisi

Should Uniform Civil Code be implemented in the country or not? AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given a big statement in the Zee conference on this issue. He said that I am against the Uniform Civil Code.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

Should Uniform Civil Code be implemented in the country or not? AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given a big statement in the Zee conference on this issue. He said that I am against the Uniform Civil Code.