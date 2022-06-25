NewsVideos

Zee Sammelan 2022: Manoj Tiwari targets Kejriwal through this song

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari participated in Zee News' special program 'Zee Sammelan 2022'. He has attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fiercely. Manoj Tiwari also accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of corruption. He said that there is a scam in the construction of the hospital. Pension of the elderly is closed. People have to buy water for 30 rupees a gallon and drink it. Yamuna is the most polluted in Delhi.

|Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
