Zee Sammelan 2022: Sanjay Singh praises Zee Group

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP praised Zee Group for the Zee Sammelan 2022. Also, taking a dig at the central government on the Agnipath scheme, called this scheme a hoax with the youth.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

