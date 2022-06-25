Zee Sammelan 2022: Today Jammu also has the same status as that of other countries- Rajnath Singh
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that some national issues have been going on for a long time. Recalling Article 370, Rajnath Singh said, Kashmir got the status of a special state. Our government came, we abolished 370. Today Jammu also has the same status as that of other countries.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that some national issues have been going on for a long time. Recalling Article 370, Rajnath Singh said, Kashmir got the status of a special state. Our government came, we abolished 370. Today Jammu also has the same status as that of other countries.