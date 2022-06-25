Zee Sammelan 2022: Today Jammu also has the same status as that of other countries- Rajnath Singh

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that some national issues have been going on for a long time. Recalling Article 370, Rajnath Singh said, Kashmir got the status of a special state. Our government came, we abolished 370. Today Jammu also has the same status as that of other countries.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

