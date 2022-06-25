NewsVideos

Zee Sammelan 2022: Today there are 200 mobile factories in India - Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi attended Zee Sammelan 2022. The theme of this session - 8 years of Modi government - Amazing or ruckus? During the session when Sudhanshu Trivedi was asked how was the performance of the government on employment generation? So he said, when the Modi government came to power, there were only two mobile companies in India. Everything used to come from outside. Today there are 200 factories.

