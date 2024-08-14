Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2777886
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch CM Yogi Full Speech on Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Divas

|Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Yogi said in Lucknow, Congress has encouraged separatism and terrorism. Congress has put the country at stake for its lust for power. This is what happened in 1947 and is happening even today and the country has had to pay the price for it. India was a strong India till the 16th century. Yogi said in Lucknow that when Congress was celebrating independence, lakhs of people were forced to leave their homes. In 1974, the country had become a poor country. Our weakness allowed the invaders to attack India.

All Videos

Demolition takes place next to Kolkata Rape Hall
Play Icon03:01
Demolition takes place next to Kolkata Rape Hall
Politics Sparks Over Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024
Play Icon36:19
Politics Sparks Over Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024
Israel makes another attack on Gaza Strip
Play Icon01:57
Israel makes another attack on Gaza Strip
Several major revelation on UK Violence
Play Icon01:19
Several major revelation on UK Violence
Bangladesh Hindu Protest: Scuffle erupts between protesting Hindus, Bangladesh Army in Dhaka
Play Icon05:57
Bangladesh Hindu Protest: Scuffle erupts between protesting Hindus, Bangladesh Army in Dhaka

Trending Videos

Demolition takes place next to Kolkata Rape Hall
play icon3:1
Demolition takes place next to Kolkata Rape Hall
Politics Sparks Over Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024
play icon36:19
Politics Sparks Over Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024
Israel makes another attack on Gaza Strip
play icon1:57
Israel makes another attack on Gaza Strip
Several major revelation on UK Violence
play icon1:19
Several major revelation on UK Violence
Bangladesh Hindu Protest: Scuffle erupts between protesting Hindus, Bangladesh Army in Dhaka
play icon5:57
Bangladesh Hindu Protest: Scuffle erupts between protesting Hindus, Bangladesh Army in Dhaka