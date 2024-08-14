videoDetails

Watch CM Yogi Full Speech on Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Divas

| Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

Yogi said in Lucknow, Congress has encouraged separatism and terrorism. Congress has put the country at stake for its lust for power. This is what happened in 1947 and is happening even today and the country has had to pay the price for it. India was a strong India till the 16th century. Yogi said in Lucknow that when Congress was celebrating independence, lakhs of people were forced to leave their homes. In 1974, the country had become a poor country. Our weakness allowed the invaders to attack India.