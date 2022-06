Zee Sammelan 2022: What Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on ED's questioning of Rahul

In the Zee conference, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi targeted the central government over the ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi. He said that Rahul Gandhi was harassed unnecessarily.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 08:26 PM IST

