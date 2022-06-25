Zee Sammelan 2022: What Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on the political crisis in Maharashtra

In the Zee conference, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has given a big statement on the political crisis in Maharashtra. He has said that the role of BJP in the politics of Maharashtra cannot be ignored. Congress is worried about what is happening in Maharashtra and this is an internal matter of Shiv Sena.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

