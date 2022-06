Zee Sammelan 2022: What did Asaduddin Owaisi say on Agnipath scheme?

The debate on the Agnipath scheme continues. But now AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has spoken on this issue in the Zee conference. He said that Tour of Duty is not a good decision for the security of the country.

Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

