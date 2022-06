Zee Sammelan 2022: Why did BJP leader Manoj Tiwari call CM Kejriwal an actor?

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari participated in Zee News' special program 'Zee Sammelan 2022'. He has attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fiercely. He said that Chief Minister Kejriwal is a better actor than me.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

