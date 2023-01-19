NewsVideos
Zee Superfast: Wrestler Bajrang Punia made a big allegation on WFI

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
In the segment 'Aadha Din Puri Khabar', watch all the big news of the country, that too in a quick manner.

DWC President Swati Maliwal molestate by miscreants in Car
3:28
DWC President Swati Maliwal molestate by miscreants in Car
Babita Phogat reach Jantar Mantar to talk to wrestlers, says, 'try for solution today itself'
11:25
Babita Phogat reach Jantar Mantar to talk to wrestlers, says, 'try for solution today itself'
Wrestler Anshu Malik made a big allegation against Brijbhushan
8:30
Wrestler Anshu Malik made a big allegation against Brijbhushan
Wrestler Bajrang Punia's Big Claim on Women Wrestlers Harassment Case
15:28
Wrestler Bajrang Punia's Big Claim on Women Wrestlers Harassment Case
Congress ask questions to Smriti Irani on the allegations of wrestlers
14:41
Congress ask questions to Smriti Irani on the allegations of wrestlers

