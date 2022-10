Zee Top 10: Delhi-Bengaluru Bound Indigo Flight Catches Fire Before Take Off

A Massive Fire Case has come to light in an Indigo flight boarded for Bengaluru just before takeoff .The incident took place around 9:30 pm in Delhi. After three and a half hours, the passengers were sent to Bangalore by another plane.