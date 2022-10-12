NewsVideos

Zee Top 10: 'Hindutva Returns' from temples?

|Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Zee Top 10 is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Dwarka, Gujarat
2:33
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Dwarka, Gujarat
How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
12:49
How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
5:39
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
4:12
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees
3:34
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees

