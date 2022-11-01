NewsVideos

Zee Top 10: PM Modi will visit Morbi today

|Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:21 AM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Zee Top 10 is a part of Zee News important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

Namaste India: Air travel can be expensive from today
0:59
Namaste India: Air travel can be expensive from today
Khabren Khatakhat: 136 killed in Morbi bridge accident, police arrested 9 people
6:19
Khabren Khatakhat: 136 killed in Morbi bridge accident, police arrested 9 people
Videsh Superfast: Shanghai's Disneyland closed due to Corona virus
1:52
Videsh Superfast: Shanghai's Disneyland closed due to Corona virus
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
20:31
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
Foreign workers evicted in Qatar's capital ahead of FIFA World Cup
Foreign workers evicted in Qatar's capital ahead of FIFA World Cup

