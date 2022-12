videoDetails

Zee Top 100: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi makes a big statement, 'This Congress is not original, it is Italian'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has given a big statement while attacking Congress Party. Pralhad said, 'this Congress is not original, it is Italian.'