videoDetails

Zee Top 50: Rahul Gandhi Makes A Big Statement Amid Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra In Rajasthan's Alwar,says, 'I have come to open the shop of love'

| Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

During Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Alwar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, 'I have come to open a shop of love in the market of hatred.Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar also did the same'.