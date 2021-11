Zika Virus knocked in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, got the first patient

After Kanpur, Zika virus has been entered in Unnao. The infection has been confirmed in the first patient in the district. There has been a stir in the health department after the first patient of Zika virus was found in Unnao. This patient was having fever for several days. 3 days ago the sample of this patient was examined in Kanpur, in which the patient has been confirmed to be infected with Zika virus.