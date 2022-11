Devotees across the country begin the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

Preparations in full swing ahead of Gurpurab. As a part of rituals, people take out a procession called Nagar kirtan. The joyful procession passes through streets decorated with flags and flowers. Community lunch is organised followed by night prayer sessions at Gurudwaras.