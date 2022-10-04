NewsVideos

Dr. Arnab stresses on the importance of heart care

|Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
People show know the facts and consult with their doctors

All Videos

Dr. Monika Bassi explains why we must be motivated to take care of our heart
Dr. Monika Bassi explains why we must be motivated to take care of our heart
Dr. Nitin Bote wishes good health and happy heart for everyone
Dr. Nitin Bote wishes good health and happy heart for everyone
Dr. Biswajit talks about the relation between hypertension and heart diseases
Dr. Biswajit talks about the relation between hypertension and heart diseases
Dr. Rakesh Mehrotra shares some insights about heart functions
Dr. Rakesh Mehrotra shares some insights about heart functions
Dr. Rutwik talks about stats of heart diseases in recent times
Dr. Rutwik talks about stats of heart diseases in recent times

Trending Videos

Dr. Monika Bassi explains why we must be motivated to take care of our heart
Dr. Nitin Bote wishes good health and happy heart for everyone
Dr. Biswajit talks about the relation between hypertension and heart diseases
Dr. Rakesh Mehrotra shares some insights about heart functions
Dr. Rutwik talks about stats of heart diseases in recent times