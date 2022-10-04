NewsVideos

Dr. V.K. Chopra explains what one should do in fighting heart diseases

|Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
Taking care of your heart is not that complicated

All Videos

Dr. Bappaditya Kumar has an important message for those interested in having healthy heart
Dr. Bappaditya Kumar has an important message for those interested in having healthy heart
Dr. Debojyoti Sarkar explains what one should do to stay away from heart diseases
Dr. Debojyoti Sarkar explains what one should do to stay away from heart diseases
Dr. Ehsan Ahmed explains what actually happens in a heart attack
Dr. Ehsan Ahmed explains what actually happens in a heart attack
Dr. D. Killivalavan explains how to prevent heart diseases
Dr. D. Killivalavan explains how to prevent heart diseases
Dr. Saurabh Goel shares interesting facts about heart health
Dr. Saurabh Goel shares interesting facts about heart health

Trending Videos

Dr. Bappaditya Kumar has an important message for those interested in having healthy heart
Dr. Debojyoti Sarkar explains what one should do to stay away from heart diseases
Dr. Ehsan Ahmed explains what actually happens in a heart attack
Dr. D. Killivalavan explains how to prevent heart diseases
Dr. Saurabh Goel shares interesting facts about heart health