Establish this colored idol of Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on this Wednesday. Some rules have been mentioned in Vastu Shastra to install the idol of Ganapati in the houses. All your wishes will be fulfilled if you follow these rules. Idol of Ganapati There is a rule in Vastu Shastra regarding the worship of pink colored Ganesha to get wealth. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across the country on August 31

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

