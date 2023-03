videoDetails

First Time Pregnancy- So know what to do and what not to do

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

Becoming a mother for the first time is a very pleasant feeling for every woman. A pregnant woman has a new experience every moment. During pregnancy, it is important to take care of yourself properly. There are some special things that if taken care of, pregnant women can be safe from every problem during pregnancy. Let us know that there are some special tips that you can follow to keep your pregnancy safe.