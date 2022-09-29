NewsVideos

Maa Durga took Kushmanda incarnation to kill the demons

|Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
Goddess Kushmanda is worshiped in the form of Mother Shakti on the fourth day of Navratri which lasts for nine days. According to mythology, Maa Kushmanda was incarnated to kill the demons.

All Videos

Jharkhand: Children became victims of teacher's anger, had to be taken to hospital
2:30
Jharkhand: Children became victims of teacher's anger, had to be taken to hospital
Bigg Boss 16: कौन हैं Bigg Boss 16 के Contestant MC Stan?
0:50
Bigg Boss 16: कौन हैं Bigg Boss 16 के Contestant MC Stan?
Delhi Politics: Kejriwal, surrounded by BJP's questions, leaves the meeting
4:44
Delhi Politics: Kejriwal, surrounded by BJP's questions, leaves the meeting
PFI Banned In India: 'Digital Strike' on PFI
9:49
PFI Banned In India: 'Digital Strike' on PFI
Question on free sanitary pads.. got an absurd answer
3:48
Question on free sanitary pads.. got an absurd answer

Trending Videos

2:30
Jharkhand: Children became victims of teacher's anger, had to be taken to hospital
0:50
Bigg Boss 16: कौन हैं Bigg Boss 16 के Contestant MC Stan?
4:44
Delhi Politics: Kejriwal, surrounded by BJP's questions, leaves the meeting
9:49
PFI Banned In India: 'Digital Strike' on PFI
3:48
Question on free sanitary pads.. got an absurd answer
Navratri 2022,Navratri,Maa Kushmanda,Maa Durga,Mahakatha,