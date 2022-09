Mahakatha: Story of Maa Shailputri.

Today is the first day of Chaitra Navratri and on this day after Ghatasthapana, worship of Shailputri, the first form of Maa Durga, is performed. Today, the first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. Being the daughter of the mountain king Himalaya, the mother is called Shailputri. This form of the mother is very calm, gentle and influential. Ghatasthapana is performed on the first day of Navratri and Goddess Shailputri is worshipped.